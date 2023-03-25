'It's very humbling' | Former Winston-Salem officer selected to participate in the Special Olympics World Games

Claudia Morgan was selected to run in the games after volunteering for local and state athletes for decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former Winston-Salem police officer is preparing to head out of the country to represent our state in the Special Olympics world games.

Claudia Morgan was selected to run in the games after serving local and state special Olympic athletes for decades.

News 2 spoke to her about the honor and how she's training for the big day.

Claudia Morgan's passion for serving the community stems from her 30 years of police service within the Winston-Salem police department.

"You can play different roles. I feel like I was a school resource officer, so I was a teacher I was a juvenile detective, so I was an investigator," said Morgan.

While wearing her police badge, Morgan also took on another role.

"A friend of mine was over the North Carolina law-enforcement torture brand for Special Olympics and he asked me if I would come and help," said Morgan.

She began volunteering and coaching some of the 40,000 Special Olympic athletes in the state.

"I feel like we all could learn so much from them. They are unconditional love. They are caring for people they are compassionate. These are all things that we could learn from them," said Morgan.

She loved working with the athletes so much, after retiring from the police force the department created a part-time community resource position.

"I had a family, a husband I had worked full-time and I knew that if I had to get rid of something it was not being involved with Special Olympics," said Morgan.

Her dedication and commitment, has now led to a huge honor. "It's very humbling," said Morgan.

Morgan was chosen to represent the state in the Special Olympics World Games, where she will run the "Flame of Hope".

"It symbolizes the courage and diversity and inclusion of all people," said Morgan.

The big event will be held in Germany. But before she heads off Morgan has been putting in the work by training frequently.

"I’ve lost 50 pounds and I’m running and honestly I’m having the time of my life," said Morgan.

In the moments when she gets tired, she reminds herself of who all this is for, the athletes she's met along the way.

Vice President of Development for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina Lellie Moyar spoke on Morgan's accomplishment:

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina is incredibly proud of retired officer, Claudia Morgan of the Winston-Salem Police Department for being selected and representing all North Carolina law enforcement at the final leg for the Berlin, Germany, world games for Special Olympics.

She will represent North Carolina with honor and have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the torch, the flame of hope with law enforcement officers and athletes from around the world.

Claudia has played a major role in growing outreach in the Winston-Salem community and across our state for Special Olympics North Carolina for more than 30 years, volunteering her time, coaching, and stands for an unwavering commitment to the mission of hope.

The Special Olympics world games will be held in June.