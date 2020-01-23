GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than 28 years, Wayne Scott has served his community as a part of the Greensboro Police Department. On January 31st, he will officially retire from his position as Chief of Police - a role he's held since 2015.

On Wednesday afternoon, WFMY News 2's Alma McCarty sat down with Chief Scott for one last interview before his retirement.

You can watch the full interview, here:

