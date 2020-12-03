GREENSBORO, N.C. — Something else you should consider washing more often - those reusable grocery bags!

Think about all the raw meat you carry, then the fresh food the next time. It can be easy to cross-contaminate without you knowing it.

You should consider cleaning them after every trip to the store. Most can be tossed into the wash on a sanitary cycle - or with a small amount of bleach and water.

When you're at the store, designate one bag for raw meats - and make it clear that's the one to use every week. You could also buy an insulated bag to keep food colder while on the way home.

Other Stories:

High Point Pre-Market canceled over coronavirus concerns

LIVE BLOG | Gov. Cooper urges statewide postponement of gatherings more than 100 people due to coronavirus concerns

Disneyland closing California parks through March over coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775