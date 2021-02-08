Rev. Billy Graham's grandson released from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for days in ICU

Anne Graham Lotz said her son was admitted to the ICU with COVID SARS the Delta variant and pneumonia.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features increasing COVID numbers in the Triad area on Aug. 2

Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is out of the hospital after battling COVID-19 in ICU.

Anne Graham Lotz said he was admitted to the ICU with COVID SARS, the Delta variant and pneumonia.

She posted on Facebook, “Today he was discharged from the hospital! God has heard and answered your prayers for my son! “I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership...” in prayer ...”from the first day until now, being confident of this, that He who has begun a good work...in Jonathan...will carry it on to completion...” Philippians 1:3-6”

PRAISE GOD!! Jonathan is home!! Eight days ago he was admitted to ICU with COVID—SARS—the Delta Variant—and pneumonia.... Posted by Anne Graham Lotz on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Anne Graham asked for continued prayers for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications.

She also thanked so many for praying for his recovery.