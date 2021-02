Rev. Jesse Jackson will be released from the hospital in a few days following surgery, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson is recovering after surgery. He was hospitalized for abdominal discomfort, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The organization said Jackson’s surgery was successful and he is resting at this time.

“He is in good spirits and will be discharged in a few days. Thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers,” the organization said.