Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event

Rev. Greg Drumwright is calling for Alamance County to drop the charges of other protestors who were arrested for the same thing as him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham.

Last week, following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges.

Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.

"A court cannot find me not guilty and find everybody else guilty of the same charge. Alamance County, you must drop the charges," Drumwright said.

Drumwright's legal team said the Alamance County District Attorney dropped the charges for others arrested during the October 2020 march. However, two others are still facing charges or are awaiting a decision of their appeal.

"The judge and jury agreed that Mr. Drumwright, Rev. Drumwright's behavior was permissible. But, the individuals standing on stage next to him, some of those individuals are still being charged," said attorney Jason Keith.

Drumwright said those people are facing the same charges that jurors acquitted him of last week.

WFMY News 2 has a call in to Alamance County about those other marchers who were charged. We're waiting to hear back.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.