Trial for Alamance County pastor arrested during March to Polls event begins Wednesday

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will represent Rev. Greg Drumwright on charges filed against him following the October 31 March to the Polls event.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from May when many protesters settled their claims with Graham and Alamance County.

The trial for a Triad pastor is set to begin Wednesday in Alamance County.

Rev. Greg Drumwright helped organize the March to the Polls event on October 31 in Graham. The event ended when police pepper-sprayed and arrested protesters, including Drumwright.

The events of the day led to federal lawsuits. Demonstrators said their rights were violated, while the city and county said the group was violating the rules.

Some of the plaintiffs ended up settling their cases and received an undisclosed amount of money from the city and county.

Drumwright chose not to settle and is staying the course with his lawsuit. He’s being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Drumwright and his lawyers will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. outside the Alamance County Courthouse.

We'll bring you the latest from the trial. Check back for updates in this story.