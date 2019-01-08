GREENSBORO, N.C. — Floodwaters have overtaken parking lots at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. 

That’s after Buffalo Creek reached a record flood stage level never 18 feet. That’s higher than last year during Hurricane Florence or anything else since the flood station was installed in 1998.

Revolution Mill is known to have flooding issues due to Buffalo Creek. The creek is known to flood areas of Latham Park in Greensboro. Buffalo Creek rose from two feet Wednesday afternoon to more than 18 feet by 10:00 p.m.

Heavy downpours for hours created other flood problems across areas of Greensboro and led to numerous water rescues and road closures. 

