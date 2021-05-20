Revolution Ridge is the largest expansion in Greensboro Science Center history!

In lieu of the opening, the center will adjust ticket prices and offer a new discount program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Revolution Ridge is the biggest expansion in Greensboro Science Center (GSC) history. Nine new animal exhibits, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, over 11 acres of public gathering and green space, an elevated boardwalk, and more will complete the GSC’s 2006 master plan!

With the opening of Revolution Ridge, a moderate and competitive increase in ticket and membership pricing will begin on June 4. The increase supports new jobs, animals, infrastructure as well as community events.

General admission ticket prices will increase by $3.50 for adults and seniors, and $2.50 for children.

The new general admission prices are as follows:

Adult (age 14 - 64): $19.50

Senior (age 65+): $18.50

Child (age 3 - 13): $17.50

Child (age 2 & younger): Free

Groups of 10 or more: $16.50 per person

The GSC will still continue to honor a $1.00 discount for the following individuals who present a valid ID: City of Greensboro residents, members of the military, college students, and City of Greensboro employees.

Annual membership prices will begin at $64.75 per person, with City of Greensboro residents receiving a 10% discount with valid ID.