Revolution Ridge is the largest expansion in Greensboro Science Center history!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Revolution Ridge is the biggest expansion in Greensboro Science Center (GSC) history. Nine new animal exhibits, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, over 11 acres of public gathering and green space, an elevated boardwalk, and more will complete the GSC’s 2006 master plan!
With the opening of Revolution Ridge, a moderate and competitive increase in ticket and membership pricing will begin on June 4. The increase supports new jobs, animals, infrastructure as well as community events.
General admission ticket prices will increase by $3.50 for adults and seniors, and $2.50 for children.
The new general admission prices are as follows:
Adult (age 14 - 64): $19.50
Senior (age 65+): $18.50
Child (age 3 - 13): $17.50
Child (age 2 & younger): Free
Groups of 10 or more: $16.50 per person
The GSC will still continue to honor a $1.00 discount for the following individuals who present a valid ID: City of Greensboro residents, members of the military, college students, and City of Greensboro employees.
Annual membership prices will begin at $64.75 per person, with City of Greensboro residents receiving a 10% discount with valid ID.
Also effective June 4, 2021, the GSC will begin a SNAP/EBT discount. Individuals and families enrolled in a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in any state will receive up to five $5.00 general admission tickets per visit by presenting a SNAP/EBT card and valid ID. Full program details are available here.