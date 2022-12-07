Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday.
Greensboro Fire and police departments responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Officials said 51 firefighters were dispatched and said damages are estimated at around $19,000.
If you have any information on the man in the picture, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to leave an anonymous tip.
