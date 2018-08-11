LUMBERTON, NC – The FBI has released video of a man they want to question in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar.

MAN CAPTURED ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

The man in the video was seen walking near where Hania was kidnapped. Investigators said the man was wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie while walking on Lambeth Street, before turning left onto Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Investigators said several vehicles were seen on the video driving by the man who was walking on the morning of November 5.

Andy DelaRocha, with the FBI said, “Someone knows the man seen in the surveillance video. Please call us and help us to identify him.”

FBI investigators want to question man seen in area where North Carolina teen was kidnapped. If you have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-587.

HANIA'S FAMILY

Hania's mother asked the FBI to deliver a message to the community during a news conference on Friday, saying “We need Hania to come home. You know the man in the video. We just want Hania to come home.”

REWARD INCREASED

The Lumberton Police Department announced the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads investigators to the location of Hania. The FBI has already announced it's providing a $15,000 reward for information that leads investigators to Hania and an arrest in the case. That means the total reward offered is now at $20,000.

SEARCH BUILDINGS, PROPERTY

Investigators are asking for people who live in the Lumberton area to check their buildings and property for anything that could help them in the investigation. They ask that you look for anything that's suspicious.

STOLEN SUV FOUND AFTER TIP

Investigators discovered the stolen SUV on Thursday. They said they received a 911 call about the SUV that was backed into the woods. It was discovered just before 8:00 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

DelaRocha with the FBI said, “Although the vehicle used in the kidnapping has been found, Hania has not.”

FBI SEARCHING AREAS NEAR SUV

FBI investigators said they're searching areas near where the stolen SUV was found. They have hundreds of investigators searching.

FBI PROCESSING EVIDENCE FROM SUV

The FBI said its Evidence Response Team is processing the SUV for evidence to find Hania.

On Wednesday, the FBI released several images of the SUV and surveillance video that led to a tip in finding the stolen vehicle.

FBI COLLECTING SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS

Investigators are still collecting surveillance video from homes and businesses near Hania’s home on Rosewood Mobile Home Park. The FBI asks that if you live or have a business on or around Quincey Road and have a video surveillance camera system to please call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

ABDUCTION DETAILS

An Amber Alert was issued for the Haina on Monday morning after investigators said she was forced into an SUV and taken from her Lumberton home. She was outside her home just before 7:00 a.m. waiting for her family to drive to school. That’s when a neighbor heard her scream, looked outside and saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Hania Aguilar kidnapped from home in Lumberton, N.C. If you have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

Buenas tardes. Esta manana approximadamente a las 8:00 AM se ubico el vehiculo utilizado en el secuestro de Hania Aguilar. Una persona llamo a el 911 y report el vehiculo en el bosque al costado de Quincey Drive en Lumberton. El equipo especalizado en procesar evidencia del FBI esta procesando el vehiculo pero todavia no hemos encontrado a Hania Aguilar y seguimos buscando.

Si usted tiene negocio o una residencia en Quincey Dr. y tiene camara de seguridad o vio algo porfavor llamar a la linia especial 910-272-5871.

Como parte de la investigacion, hoy revisamos un video donde se ve un individuo caminando Sur en la called Lambeth y doblando a la izquierda a la Autopista 41 Elizabeth Town Rd. Esto es en direcion hacia Rosewood Mobile Home Park donde Hania vive con su familia.

Le estamos pidiendo a la comunidad que si vio a este individuo o sabe quien es dejenos saber, necesitamos hablar con el. El puede tener informacion para ayudar localizar a Hania.

If you have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

