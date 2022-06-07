The 5-year-old's older brother was also shot during the drive-by. He, fortunately, survived his injuries.

HOUSTON — Another parent, yet again, stands in front of a microphone, pleading to the public for help catching the gunman who killed one of her children and injured another during a shooting near the Greenspoint area.

Five-year-old Khamaya Donelson was murdered early Sunday morning after she, her mom, Kristena Watters and her 8-year-old brother, Khamani Rice, had just come from an ice cream shop for a cold treat.

As her mom was stopped at a stop sign, bullets flew from a silver 4-door 1999 Honda Accord that was speeding by. One bullet entered Watters' vehicle, striking Khamaya in the face and also hitting Khamani.

Watters said before she could even get Khamaya to the hospital, she was already dead.

The gunman got away and has yet to be found. A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Details on the shooting

Watters had just closed up the restaurant she was working at and left to go get her two kids that were at a 24-hour daycare center, police said.

As a treat, she took her kids to get some ice cream.

It's about 12:51 a.m. and Watters came to a stop at a stop sign on Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive, police said. At the same time, a silver 4-door 1999 Honda Accord with four unknown males was seen driving west on Rushcreek through the intersection.

According to police, the males started shooting toward a food store near the intersection. As the Honda continued driving west, one of the males sitting in the rear driver's side was seen leaning out the window, still shooting at the store, police said.

A bullet from the shootout struck Watters' vehicle as she was stopped at the stop sign. The bullet went through the back driver's side, striking both Khamaya and Khamani.

The silver Honda Accord continued west on Rushcreek turning north on Ella Boulevard. The car was then seen crossing Rankin Road.

Our homicide detectives are looking for a suspect(s) in this silver or gray 1999 Honda Accord, believed responsible for the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson.

⁰Tips: HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.

⁰Details at https://t.co/mMnwTYfceg⁰#HouNews 1/2 https://t.co/gDFPhYBqoZ pic.twitter.com/smViPGCps9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2022

Police believe the suspects' vehicle then turned off into an apartment complex between Rankin and Ruskcreek.

It hasn't been seen since.

Khamaya was shot in the face and Khamani was shot in the arm. The 8-year-old who survived his injuries said it should have been him.

"Strong young man told our detectives I wish it was me and not my baby sister," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference Wednesday. "Shouldn't have to go through that."

Finner, along with several detectives are pleading with the public for help identifying the person responsible for this senseless act of violence.

"We don't shoot and kill our kids," Finner said. "I expect everybody to stand up in our city and do the right thing."

Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest. Houston billionaire and entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta donated $20,000 of his own money to help in the search for the person responsible for Khamaya's death. That brings the reward total to $25,000.

Anyone with information on the suspect or has any leads that could help police, please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-8477.

The FBI is assisting with this investigation.

'I failed to protect my baby'

Devastated is an understatement for Watters.

During an emotional press conference Wednesday, she expressed how her job as a mother is to protect her kids and she feels like she failed.

"I'm not perfect but I think I've done a great job this far and my one fear was brought to life a few nights ago when I failed to protect my baby," said Watters.

Watters said she has been taking care of her two kids all by herself. She said she never imagined a world where her kids aren't safe riding in their own car.

With hopes the reward money would help police catch the person responsible, Watters said money shouldn't be the motivation.

"There isn't a dollar amount they should put on a reward for my baby because there's no dollar amount or no one word that could bring my baby back, and I don't feel like it should take a reward for any information for my baby," she said.

Watters' message to the gunman is simple: What if you were in my shoes?

"How would you feel, watching your sister lay lifeless in your arms, or your niece or your nephew or your daughter, knowing you can't do anything," she said.

A protector who was full of life

Khamaya was described by her mother as the big, little sister who was full of life.

Watters said Khamaya was the youngest sibling but she protected her best friend, her 8-year-old brother Khamani.

Watters believes Khamaya may have even shielded her brother during the shooting.

"She's the little sister but she holds it down like the big sister," Watters said.

Khamaya loved to get her nails done but her mom said she had a bad habit of biting the nail polish off.

"I told her the other day I wasn't painting her nails because she would just chew them off and I just want to paint my baby nails," Watters said through tears. "I just want my baby home with me."