Reward total increases in Irving Park shooting case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In addition to a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting in Irving Park back in February, an additional reward of $3,000 has been added.
According to police, the donation was made by anonymous donors, which now brings the reward total to $5,000.
The shooting happened on February 13 at the corner of W. Cornwallis Dr. and Elmwood Dr. around 5:50 p.m.
According to police, several people were in a car that was shot at but only the driver was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.
Those with any information concerning the Feb. 13 incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.