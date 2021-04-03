Reward total increases in Irving Park shooting case

An additional reward of $3,000 was added to the 2,000 Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total now to $5,000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In addition to a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting in Irving Park back in February, an additional reward of $3,000 has been added.

According to police, the donation was made by anonymous donors, which now brings the reward total to $5,000.

The shooting happened on February 13 at the corner of W. Cornwallis Dr. and Elmwood Dr. around 5:50 p.m.

According to police, several people were in a car that was shot at but only the driver was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.