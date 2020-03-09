Tree falls, causes gas leak in Winston-Salem

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Reynolda Road early Thursday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters said a tree fell on a building and caused a gas leak early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 2400 block of Reynolda Road just after 6:30 a.m. near Wake Forest Road.

Police described the building as a commercial building and no injuries were reported after the tree fell.

Crews say the tree was blocking access to the gas shut off valve and the gas leak continued until Piedmont Natural Gas crews arrived on scene and were able to shut it off.