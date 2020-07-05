WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say they've made an arrest in the death of Piedmont-Triad vice principal.

Back on April 28, police say Lisa Hathaway was driving with Lexington High School vice principal, Holly Hinson on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem.

According to a press release, a Jeep Laredo swerved into oncoming traffic and hit Hathaway's car.

Hinson died on the scene. After an investigation, they arrested and charged Richard Allen Moore. He's facing 8 charges including Felony Death By Vehicle and Driving While Impaired.

