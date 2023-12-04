Richard Petty to be in Randleman for annual Pettyfest event

Hundreds are expected to gather to support the Petty Family Foundation in the 13th annual Pettyfest.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Many associate a race track and a loud, roaring engine with the man, the King, Richard Petty.

The former race car driver was the first ever to win the cup series championship seven times and also won a record 200 races during his career.

The King's legacy is extremely notable, but so is the Petty name.

Kyle Petty, Richard's son, was a NASCAR driver. Lee Petty, Richards's Father, was a three-time NASCAR champion.

The King said he loves looking back at the cars he and his father used as their careers took off.

"This particular car is when I started my career, my dad had cars, and when I started driving I drove one of his cars, and we drove the convertible circuits you see that the top comes off the car, I'd run it one week with the top off and the next week my dad is in the car with the top on it as a hardtop so we didn't have but a couple of cars and I was starting off so that was the way we had to do things," said Richard Petty.

The Petty family clearly had a big impact on the racing community, but it goes much further than that. In 2008, the Petty Family Foundation began.

It helps the family support non-profits, veteran events, youth organizations, and individuals experiencing hardships.

Pettyfest is one way the family can continue to do just that.

"It (Pettyfest) is probably our biggest, single fundraiser, we do all year," said Petty.

Pettyfest revs up once again this year for their 13th annual event. Cars will fill the lot and get the chance to show off their impressive designs and even meet the King himself.

Richard Petty and Kyle Petty will be there to take photos and sign autographs.

This yearly event at the Petty Museum draws visitors from all over to meet the King and other members of the Petty family.

"It just brings people in from all over the country really, a lot of people from Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and stuff, come for these different operations, so that means the community is that much better off," said Petty.

The event includes a cruise-in and tours of the museum and garage. Different types of vendors and food trucks will also be onsite.

All of the Pettyfest proceeds go back into the community.

Petty said he looks forward to the homecoming every year.

"The more people we have the happier everybody is going to be," said Petty.

Pettyfest is on April 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petty Museum.