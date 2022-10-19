17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen wearing was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.

Kelleher is without needed medications, according to deputies.

If you see Kelleher or have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: