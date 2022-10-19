x
Have you seen him? South Carolina teen missing since Oct. 17

17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen wearing was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb. 

Kelleher is without needed medications, according to deputies. 

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department
Nicholas Kelleher

If you see Kelleher or have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

