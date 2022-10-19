RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
Kelleher is without needed medications, according to deputies.
If you see Kelleher or have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.