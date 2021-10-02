Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Lil' Kim performing in Greensboro Saturday night

The tour had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Famous hip-hop and rap artists are performing in Greensboro Saturday night. The lineup includes Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Lil' Kim, Boosie BadAzz, DJ Drama, and Fabolous.

The performance, part of the "Feed the Streetz: Legendz of the Streetz Tour," begins 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. DJ Drama is slated as the tour DJ.

More than 23,000 people expressed interest in the performance on the Facebook event.

According to Billboard.com, the tour includes 10 other cities: Augusta, Atlanta, Baltimore, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Memphis.