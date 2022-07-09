New ride-sharing service in Charlotte helps to protect women

Just Her Rideshare is a new app like Uber or Lyft where only women drivers can pick up women passengers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new women-only rideshare company here in Charlotte is looking to target more women riders and drivers.

Kimberly Evans, the founder of Just Her Rideshare, said she started Just Her Ride Share to provide a safe and stress-free alternative for women.

The company based in Charlotte started in 2020.

To really make the best experience for riders, Evans participated in a customer discovery program at UNC Charlotte. She determined most women felt uncomfortable with male drivers and ultimately preferred female drivers.

A 2018 Alarms.org survey proved the same. The data showed that 45% of the women surveyed prefer female drivers. It also showed that 23% of women who ride Uber say they’ve had to report an uncomfortable encounter with an Uber driver.

Lyft had smaller percentages with 15% of women feeling uncomfortable overall. Evans said she is passionate about protecting women in the industry which is why Just Her Ride Share was born.

She tells WCNC Charlotte, that both passengers and drivers should be able to choose who they want to transport them as well as ride with them for a safe experience.

Her mission is to empower and give women a choice.

To learn more or get involved with Just Her Ride Share click here.

Editor's note: (video footage:Goliath Views)

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts