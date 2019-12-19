MEBANE, N.C. — The search is on for a ring lost at a local meat market.
Kenyon's Meat Market employee Sawyer, high school senior, received the special ring as a graduation gift from her parents Saturday, Dec. 14th. She lost it the following Monday while working at the shop.
The store's owner is now helping in the search. She believes the ring may have gotten lost in a customer's bag.
Renea Kenyon, the store owner is hoping a social media push will help the ring turn up.
"That would just make everyone's day," owner Renea Kenyon said.