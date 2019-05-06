MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A rip current warning has been issued for Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Beach Hazards statement for coastal Horry County and coastal Georgetown.

The rip current warning is for Wednesday 6:00 a.m. through the evening hours. The longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It can also knock swimmers off their feet making it difficult to return to shore.

Myrtle Beach Flags

Make sure to use caution when in or near the water. Make sure to check with the lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards.

The National Weather Services issues a Beach Hazard statement when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone.

