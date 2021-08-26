Rising COVID-19 numbers cause surgery delay at Cone Health

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is delaying many non-essential surgeries starting on Monday.
The hospital group said it will move many of the surgeries to day centers to avoid taxing hospitals.
RELATED: 'They just didn't think they would get so sick' | Cone Health doctor says unvaccinated patients skew younger during this surge
“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September.” Dr. Valerie Leschber said.
Cone Health has adopted guidelines for what procedures are considered medically necessary, like heart by-pass surgery, and what could be delayed like cosmetic surgery.
Those who are affected by this order are being notified.
Cone Health continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated, wear masks, frequently wash their hands, and social distance.