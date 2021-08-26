Rising COVID-19 numbers cause surgery delay at Cone Health

The delay is due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is delaying many non-essential surgeries starting on Monday.

The hospital group said it will move many of the surgeries to day centers to avoid taxing hospitals.

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September.” Dr. Valerie Leschber said.

Cone Health has adopted guidelines for what procedures are considered medically necessary, like heart by-pass surgery, and what could be delayed like cosmetic surgery.

Those who are affected by this order are being notified.