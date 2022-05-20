Officials talk river safety in Rockingham County after a tragic accident took place nearly a year ago

As the weather heats up, people are looking for ways to cool down, but should do so safely.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tragic accident took place on the Dan River almost a year ago.

On June 17, emergency crews in Rockingham County searched for missing tubers which lasted about six weeks. Five people died and four survived.

As the summer gets closer, many families head out to the Dan River, but it's important to know how to stay safe before getting in the water.

Rescue squads are ready and new warning signs are out, but officials said people should be aware of their surroundings.

Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page, said it’s important to always have one thing on hand; a flotation device. Even if you know how to swim, you should still have one on as it is one of the most important pieces of equipment you can have, he shares.

It’s also important to keep your eye on the weather. Page said it is not uncommon for them through the summer to get calls later in the afternoon because people get lost on the river.

The water rescue team trains regularly and is always ready in case of an emergency.

Duke Energy sent the following statement to WFMY News 2:

"We are always concerned about safety. We encourage people to be safe when on the river. We added signs at the dam, and we are supporting the City of Eden and Rockingham County in adding signs at access points."