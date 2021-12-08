The film highlights the role of black entrepreneurs in American History. It’s created by Peabody and Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Stanley Nelson.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — RiverRun and Bookmarks are collaborating to present a free Film with Purpose screening of Boss: The Black Experience in Business.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 12 at the Bookmarks store on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

The film highlights the role of black entrepreneurs in American History.

It’s created by Peabody and Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Stanley Nelson.

RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said Nelson’s film shines a light on the story of resilience and resistance within the Black American business experience in the face of racial hostility and violence, economic exclusion, segregation, and discrimination.

“Just that this is a unique example tonight to see a terrific film about business in American history that I don’t think most people are aware of or have enough knowledge about," Davis said.

The evening features a discussion at 7:30 followed by the film at 8:00 p.m.

The discussion will feature Tiffany Waddell Tate and Richard L. Williams.

Tate is CEO and Founder of Career Maven Consulting and serves on the board of Reach Women’s Network, as well as the advisory board of the Black Philanthropy Initiative of the Winston-Salem Foundation.

Williams is Publisher and Editor in Chief of Black Business Ink, Chairman and Publisher of HBCU Matters, and Founder and Convener of the State of Black N.C. Conference.

“That’s going to provide a very unique and important perspective to the film and so I hope our audience members will also get an appreciation of what has happened in our area, region, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and the Triad,” Davis explained.