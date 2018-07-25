WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Winston-Salem police are telling people around Clemmonsville Road to shelter in place until an armed carjacking suspect is located.

Police say the carjacking happened in Yadkin County Wednesday afternoon. A reverse 911 call has been sent out to those in the area.

Clemmonsville Road between Ebert Road and Griffith Road and Ebert Road between Clemmonsville Road and Pope Road will be closed until further notice due to the Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff Department attempting to locate an armed subject.

Drivers should take alternate routes until the scene is clear. Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

