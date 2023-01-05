x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Road closed after tree falls on multiple cars

Officials said, multiple cars are involved but no injuries have been reported.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire officials said Timlic Avenue is closed until further notice after a tree fell on multiple cars.

Officials said the tree is down between Bruce Street and Williamson Street. As of the last check, no injuries were reported. 

When the road re-opens we will update this story. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out