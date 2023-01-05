Road closed after tree falls on multiple cars

Officials said, multiple cars are involved but no injuries have been reported.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire officials said Timlic Avenue is closed until further notice after a tree fell on multiple cars.

Officials said the tree is down between Bruce Street and Williamson Street. As of the last check, no injuries were reported.

When the road re-opens we will update this story.

