Road closed after tree falls on multiple cars

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire officials said Timlic Avenue is closed until further notice after a tree fell on multiple cars.
Officials said the tree is down between Bruce Street and Williamson Street. As of the last check, no injuries were reported.
When the road re-opens we will update this story.
