x
Hit-and-run on Friendly Avenue causes power outage prompting road closure in Greensboro

A hit-and-run involving an unknown injury caused a power outage in the area, police say.
Credit: Aaron Jackson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue between Radiance Drive and Westover Terrace are closed due to a hit and run involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. 

The unknown injury resulted in a damaged utility pole and downed powerlines in the roadway. Duke Energy has been notified.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route. 

