Peters Creek Parkway closed after traffic crash, officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes of travel near Peters Creek Parkway due to a traffic crash Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Silas Creek Parkway northbound toward Lockland Avenue is shut down while lights are being repaired.

For those traveling south on Silas Creek near Forsyth Tech, traffic is being diverted onto Lockland Avenue. Police advise drivers to take Lockland Ave towards Link Road.

At this time they do not know when the road will be re-open.

