Road crews in Greensboro racing against the clock ahead of more winter weather

With more winter weather expected this week, road crews and residents are racing against the clock to get read.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The potential for another winter storm has road crews and residents in Greensboro and Guilford County racing against the clock

“Just trying to keep the walkways clear,” said Denise Smith after buying a new shovel at McKnight Hardware in Greensboro Wednesday. “I had a shovel, it wasn’t a good shovel, so I’m getting another one.”

McKnight Hardware still had shovels in stock Wednesday but was out of salt, something Smith had hoped to get.

“Just trying to stay ahead of everything as much as possible,” Smith said.

Employees at McKnight told News 2 Wednesday they hope to get more in later this week. News 2 also called Lowes and Home Depot locations in Greensboro on Wednesday. Some had shovels but most of them were out of salt or ice melt.



“They're not giving us any promises on snow shovels or salt or ice melt. We tried other resources to bring that stuff in,” said Dustin Campbell with ACE Hardware on Tuesday.

Greensboro officials said they hope to finish up residential streets by Wednesday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday they have plowed 90% of the roads in Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Orange, and Rockingham counties.

"These are people who are getting away from their family and going out there to try and make the roads better and safer for all of us so we just really ask that people really be patient for us as we get the roads cleared and get them back up and running again,” said Aaron Moody, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Smith lived in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Greensboro and said she’s seen the difference between how the two cities handle inclement weather.

“I’ve noticed that since I’ve been living here all these years it’s like the things that they are doing it doesn’t really work so I’m just trying to figure out why,” Smith said.

Earlier in the week, Smith said she saw few plow trucks around her neighborhood.

“It’s hard when you can’t go to work because the streets are not clear,” said Smith.

Greensboro and N.C. D.O.T. road crews are thinking ahead to the next winter weather event, prepping may be difficult if there is rain first.

“When that happens it essentially renders our brining process mostly useless, it washes it off the road and the brine doesn’t stick down on the roadway, doesn’t create that adhesive salt that we’re looking for,” said Moody. “So if that’s the case then I guess will just really be on standby and be ready to react to whatever comes.”