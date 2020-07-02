HIGH POINT, N.C. — Strong storms brought lots of flooding to one neighborhood in High Point.

More than 50 homes are located along Rivermeade Drive but neighbors couldn’t get to their homes.

“It’s the only street in and out of the subdivision,” said one neighbor.

Flooding made it hard, if not impossible for neighbors to get home.

Tony Fatemi was hoping for the best.

“When I came, I was like, "OK I was hoping that it would go down" but, you know as you see it's not.'”

Some neighbors took matters into their own hands ignoring the road closed signs at Halifax and Rivermeade Drive.



“I've lived here long enough that I can kind of gauge by mailboxes and stuff how deep it is.”

However, anytime you come to a flooded road you should remember to turnaround and don’t drown. A foot of water can carry away most cars.

