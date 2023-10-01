High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements

Andy Lyndon has been responding to calls on Highway 109 for decades. He says he's seen it all.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time.

That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.

From that time, we have seen numerous accidents on that highway whether they're head-on, intersection, accidents whatever it is, it's just a bad road," said Lyndon.

Lyndon wants the state to help reduce the number of crashes. A few years ago, he asked them to install rumble strips. The project was finished last spring. The strips were placed along the highway from Thomasville to Denton.

"From the first time they had them down I started hearing people hit them strips," said Lyndon.

The strips are designed to alert drivers that they're crossing the center line, but in Friday's case, they weren't enough.

"We have noticed a history of lane partial type crashes in the area and comparing that to the statewide averages and it did show a spike in that area," said J.P. Couch with NCDOT.

Couch says the state is also adding a stoplight at the Clarksbury Church road intersection.

"The traffic signals do a good job in keeping people from those style crashes," said Couch.