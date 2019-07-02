KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville Police say a road rage incident prompted a brief lockdown at Kernersville Elementary School on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of W. Bodenhamer Street and Nelson Street around 2:30 in the afternoon. 911 callers reported hearing a gunshot, but police say it was actually the sound of a tire being slashed with a sharp object during the road rage incident.

Due to the nature of the original calls, Kernersville Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while police investigated.

A short time later, police detained three suspects during a traffic stop on W. Mountain Street.

Barron Scott Thomas was charged with Injury to Personal Property.

Police say no one was injured and the students were never in any danger.

