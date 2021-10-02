Road temporarily closed after gas leak in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Natural Gas has arrived as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday and are helping with the situation, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — East Academy Street in Winston-Salem has been temporarily closed after a gas leak, according to officials.

According to Winston-Salem police, the police department and Winston-Salem Fire are out in the 1100 block of East Academy Street in reference to the leak.

Piedmont Natural Gas has arrived as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday and are helping with the situation, police said.

Officials said Academy Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Granville Drive will likely remain closed for the next 2 to 3 hours while repair work is being completed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and choose an alternate route.

Crews are on the scene working to control the leak. Over 100 residents have been evacuated from the Granville apartments, according to a tweet from Winston-Salem fire.