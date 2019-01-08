WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gas leak caused three business to be evacuated and roads to close Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Corey Pendergrass

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the leak occurred around noon at the intersection of Fairlawn and Reynolda Road.

The leak was controlled around 1:30 p.m. according to a post from the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The department says the gas leak was due to construction work being done. Roads were able to be reopened and business returned back to normal operation following the leak being controlled.

