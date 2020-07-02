GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many roads are closed across the Triad due to flooding or storm damage. Here's a list of closures, according to NCDOT. We will keep adding roads to this list, so check back for updates.

GUILFORD COUNTY

NC-62 near Whitsett - both directions closed

Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville - both directions closed

Huffine Mill Road near Willowlake Road in Greensboro - both directions closed

Huffine Mill Road north of McLeansville - closed due to flooding

Racine Road near Pleasant Garden - closed both directions

FORSYTH COUNTY

Conrad Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed

Grapevine Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed

Donnaha Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed

Dock Davis Rd near Clemmons - both directions closed

Williams Rd near Lewisville - both directions closed

ALAMANCE COUNTY

Anthony Road near Burlington - both directions closed

Jimmie Kerr Road near Swepsonville - both directions closed

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Note: Due to extensive damage, several roads are closed throughout the county. Here are some of the closures that NCDOT has marked as high severity incidents.

Hopewell Friends Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed at mile marker 2

Waynick Meadow Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed

Brantley Gordon Road east of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 3

Moore Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 1

Ridges Mountain Road near Asheboro - closed for nearly a half-mile stretch

Hoover Mill Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed

New Center Church Road west of Seagrove - both directions closed

DAVIDSON COUNTY

NC-47 near Frank Road in Denton - closed both directions

Sowers Road west of Lexington - closed both directions

Broadway Road west of Lexington - closed both directions

STOKES COUNTY

Brown Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole

Goff Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Lindsey Bridge Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways

Rierson Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways

Oregon Hill Road north of Reidsville - closed both ways

Smothers Road near Madison - closed both ways

Baker Crossroad Road near Wentworth - closed both ways

US-311 near Island Drive - closed both ways

