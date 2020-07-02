GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many roads are closed across the Triad due to flooding or storm damage. Here's a list of closures, according to NCDOT. We will keep adding roads to this list, so check back for updates.
GUILFORD COUNTY
- NC-62 near Whitsett - both directions closed
- Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville - both directions closed
- Huffine Mill Road near Willowlake Road in Greensboro - both directions closed
- Huffine Mill Road north of McLeansville - closed due to flooding
- Racine Road near Pleasant Garden - closed both directions
FORSYTH COUNTY
- Conrad Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
- Grapevine Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
- Donnaha Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
- Dock Davis Rd near Clemmons - both directions closed
- Williams Rd near Lewisville - both directions closed
ALAMANCE COUNTY
- Anthony Road near Burlington - both directions closed
- Jimmie Kerr Road near Swepsonville - both directions closed
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Note: Due to extensive damage, several roads are closed throughout the county. Here are some of the closures that NCDOT has marked as high severity incidents.
- Hopewell Friends Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed at mile marker 2
- Waynick Meadow Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed
- Brantley Gordon Road east of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 3
- Moore Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 1
- Ridges Mountain Road near Asheboro - closed for nearly a half-mile stretch
- Hoover Mill Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed
- New Center Church Road west of Seagrove - both directions closed
DAVIDSON COUNTY
- NC-47 near Frank Road in Denton - closed both directions
- Sowers Road west of Lexington - closed both directions
- Broadway Road west of Lexington - closed both directions
STOKES COUNTY
- Brown Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole
- Goff Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
- Lindsey Bridge Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways
- Rierson Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways
- Oregon Hill Road north of Reidsville - closed both ways
- Smothers Road near Madison - closed both ways
- Baker Crossroad Road near Wentworth - closed both ways
- US-311 near Island Drive - closed both ways
