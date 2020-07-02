GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many roads are closed across the Triad due to flooding or storm damage. Here's a list of closures, according to NCDOT. We will keep adding roads to this list, so check back for updates. 

GUILFORD COUNTY

  • NC-62 near Whitsett - both directions closed 
  • Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville - both directions closed
  • Huffine Mill Road near Willowlake Road in Greensboro - both directions closed 
  • Huffine Mill Road north of McLeansville - closed due to flooding
  • Racine Road near Pleasant Garden - closed both directions

FORSYTH COUNTY

  • Conrad Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
  • Grapevine Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
  • Donnaha Rd near Winston-Salem - both directions closed
  • Dock Davis Rd near Clemmons - both directions closed 
  • Williams Rd near Lewisville - both directions closed

ALAMANCE COUNTY 

  • Anthony Road near Burlington - both directions closed
  • Jimmie Kerr Road near Swepsonville - both directions closed

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Note: Due to extensive damage, several roads are closed throughout the county. Here are some of the closures that NCDOT has marked as high severity incidents. 

  • Hopewell Friends Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed at mile marker 2
  • Waynick Meadow Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed
  • Brantley Gordon Road east of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 3
  • Moore Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed near mile marker 1
  • Ridges Mountain Road near Asheboro - closed for nearly a half-mile stretch
  • Hoover Mill Road west of Asheboro - both directions closed
  • New Center Church Road west of Seagrove - both directions closed

DAVIDSON COUNTY

  • NC-47 near Frank Road in Denton - closed both directions
  • Sowers Road west of Lexington - closed both directions
  • Broadway Road west of Lexington - closed both directions

STOKES COUNTY

  • Brown Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole
  • Goff Road in King - both ways closed due to sinkhole

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY 

  • Lindsey Bridge Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways
  • Rierson Road southwest of Madison - closed both ways
  • Oregon Hill Road north of Reidsville - closed both ways
  • Smothers Road near Madison - closed both ways 
  • Baker Crossroad Road near Wentworth - closed both ways
  • US-311 near Island Drive - closed both ways 

