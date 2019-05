HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a gas leak got into the sewer system Tuesday night.

Police say a work crew digging in the area of N Main Street hit the gas line which leaked into the sewer system.

North Main Street between Old Winston Road, Oxford Place, and Peachtree Drive has been shut down. Businesses in the area are being evacuated.

Police say the area will be closed for some time due to potential hazards.