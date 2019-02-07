GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get ready to kick off the Fun Fourth festivities, Greensboro Police want to make you aware of many downtown road closures for the two-day event.

The first road closures begin on July 3 and will last through midnight July 4.

The following roads will be blocked to traffic:

Elm St. between Bellemeade St. and Gate City Blvd.

Friendly Avenue between Church St. and Elm St.

February One Pl. between Greene St. and Davie St.

Smothers Place between Spring Garden St. and Elm St. (resident traffic only)

McGee St. between Greene St. and Davie St.

Davie St. between Market St. and Summit Avenue

Lewis St. between Arlington St. and the railyard parking lot

Barnhardt St. between Elm St. and the railyard parking lot

Bellemeade St. between Edgeworth St. and Greene St.

Eugene St. between Friendly Ave. and Smith St. (During Fireworks Show)

