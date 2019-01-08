GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms and heavy rain continue to bring flooding to the Triad. A flash flood warning has been issued for Guilford County until around 10:00 p.m. Greensboro Police say "numerous" water rescues are taking place around the city.

As of 9:06 p.m. there were over 2,000 people without power in Guilford County.

One of the areas in Greensboro that has seen significant flooding is Wendover Avenue near Big Tree Way.

The weather is causing several water rescues, this one is from Ashland Drive which is currently blocked off at United Street.

Battleground and Westover Terrace is experiencing flooding as well as seen in this picture captured by a viewer.

Wendover Avenue was blocked from Cridland to Battleground due to flooding in Lindley Park.

Buffalo Creek at Westover Terrace is quickly approaching flood levels due to the abundance of rain.

The following areas have been closed to all traffic:

Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road

Lathan Road between Nottingham Road and Cridland Road

I-40 Westbound before Exit 210 – right lanes are flooded

Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess Road and Arrow Road

I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street

Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road

Wendover Avenue at US Rt. 29

Here is a look at downtown Greensboro during the storm which shows heavy rain and lightning.

Lightning and downpours were also seen at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

In addition, the storm has caused downed trees and issues for travelers on Battleground avenue near Herbie's Place diner.

Flash Flooding in Greensboro and Around the Triad Flooding in the Triad Overlooking I-85 in the Triad Flooding on Wendover Flooding along Wendover Flooding around Wedgewood Ct. Tree down on Battleground Tree down on Battleground Rain coming down at PTI Airport Tree down in Siler City Tree down in Siler City Tree down in Siler City Before the storm at PTI Airport Tree down in Siler City

