UPDATE: Clemmonsville Road has reopened following the search for the armed suspect, Winston-Salem Police said in a press release.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Winston-Salem police are telling people around Clemmonsville Road to shelter in place until an armed carjacking suspect is located.

Police say the carjacking happened in Yadkin County Wednesday afternoon and the suspect made his way to Winston-Salem in the area of Clemmonsville Road and Ebert Road.

Police say the front tire of the man's Chevy Impala blew, he got out of the car, fired a shot, and took off running into the woods. No one was injured.

Deputies and officers are still searching for him.

Clemmonsville Road between Ebert Road and Griffith Road and Ebert Road between Clemmonsville Road and Pope Road will be closed until further notice.

Drivers should take alternate routes until the scene is clear. Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

Road closure at Clemmonsville Road

A reverse 911 call was sent out to people who live in the area where the search is happening.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY