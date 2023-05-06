x
Rob Lowe to deliver High Point University spring 2023 commencement address

We can only hope he'll throw in some Chris Traeger lines from Parks and Recreation.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rob Lowe attends the 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Actor Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University's Commencement address for the graduating class of spring 2023. 

Lowe played the beloved, always-in-a-great-mood character of Chris Traeger on the NBC comedy 'Parks and Recreation.' 

He currently stars in the Fox drama '911: Lone Star.' 

“The success he has achieved as an artist and the significance of his philanthropic initiatives will encourage our students to pursue their own life of success and significance,” says Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president. “We look forward to the inspiring insight and experience he will share with the HPU family.”

Spring commencement is set for May 6, 2023. 

We can only hope Lowe will throw in some classic and motivational Chris Traeger lines from his Parks and Recreation days. 

Here are a few good ones: 

  1. "I am 100% certain that I am 0% sure of what I'm going to do." 
  2. "There is literally nothing in this world that you cannot do." 
  3. "How we deal with tragedy defines who we are." 

