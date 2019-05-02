GREENSBORO, N.C. — There have been at least twenty robberies at gas stations, restaurants, and dollar stores in recent months in Greensboro, but despite that police say commercial robberies are not going up.

Ron Glenn, the Public Information Officer for Greensboro Police says there aren't necessarily more robberies, technology is just making you more aware of what's happening in your community.

"So we often send press releases and a lot of times people see those press releases thinking that crime is up, when crime actually is usually not," Glenn said. "For example, last year we had a decline in all of our major categories."

According to data kept by Greensboro Police, Commercial robberies went down almost 4% from 2017-2018, going from 506 incidents to 487.

Glenn says the community is a big reason why crime is down.

"Just participating in the process, whether it's calling police when they had information or some of those relationships that were built throughout the community really made a key difference and trying to bring some of those numbers down." Glenn said.

Anonymous tip programs like Crimestoppers and Gunstoppers also seem to help.

When we break down the data, the numbers don't lie. We can confidently say robberies are not up in Greensboro.