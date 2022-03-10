Missing man's body found in woods near Asheboro apartments

Police said Robert Elridge Maddox, 40, was reported missing Tuesday night. The next day, detectives found his body in the woods.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said a man was found dead in the woods near an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Robert Elridge Maddox, 40, was reported missing Tuesday night. The next day, officers were called to Breeze Hill Road about the investigation, where they found his body in a wooded area near the apartments.

Police said the department's Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene once more evidence was gathered.

Police didn't say how Maddox died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-626-1300.