Robin Sage Unconventional Warfare Exercise being held in Randolph, several other NC counties

The exercise is part of Special Forces training.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County residents have been advised by army officials that they could see suspicious-looking military activity and vehicles over the next few weeks as they will be conducting the Robin Sage Unconventional Warfare Exercise.

The exercise is part of Special Forces training that'll be staged across 24 counties, including Randolph.

The exercises will take place from Mar. 26 through Apr. 9 and resemble extreme role-playing. During the exercises, trainees may fire blanks and engage with Fort Bragg soldiers acting as guerrilla fighters.

200 Special Forces students, 500 military/civilian support personnel, and 150 members of the general public serving as auxiliary will take part in or give support during each of the exercises.