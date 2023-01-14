Robinhood Road is closed due to damaged power pole in Winston-Salem

Duke Energy is on the scene making repairs, according to Winston-Salem police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy is on the scene repairing a damaged power pole that closed Robinhood Road at Robinwood Circle in Winston-Salem.

The road will reopen once the pole has been fixed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

