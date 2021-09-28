Rockingham Co. approves $100 per shift bonus for EMS workers, new hire raises

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners voted Monday in favor to give a temporary $100 per shift bonus for current full-time emergency services personnel.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features other Triad businesses dealing with staffing shortages.

Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is looking to hire new employees to fill critical vacancies and they’re offering a starting pay increase.

They also announced a bonus for current EMS workers who pick up extra shifts during the staffing shortage. The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners voted Monday in favor to give a temporary $100 per shift bonus for current full-time emergency services personnel who sign up for extra shifts due to the staffing shortage.

“EMS service is a lifesaving mission and we must take immediate action in an attempt to retain our current workforce,” Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said while adding, “...and reward those who are going above and beyond expectations to fill vacant shifts and keep operations afloat.”

The bonus pay will apply for up to the next six months. They could reevaluate the need after the six-month time period.