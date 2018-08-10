ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. - A coming-of-age book called "Beartown" about a Swedish hockey team has many parents up in arms, after it was assigned to a McMichael High School Honors English class.

The 2017 novel by Fredrik Backman, explores life and crime in small, ice hockey-loving community, but some in Rockingham County believe the explicit language and mature themes are too much for high school sophomores.

Members from four church congregations in the county will speak out at the Rockingham County School Board meeting Monday night, expressing their outrage with the chosen book.

"It's horrendous. It uses a lot of words you won't be able to put on your newscast," said Don Powell with Lawsonville Road Baptist Church, "It's my feeling and other people's feeling that it's inappropriate for use in a classroom."

School board member Brent Huss says the board was made aware of the selection in the last week of September. He says a new teacher at McMichael High School assigned "Beartown" to the 10th grade class, but did not go through proper protocol beforehand. That protocol, he says, includes having the principal and a school media committee review the materials before they're assigned to students in class.

The matter was brought to leaders' attention by a grandparent who went through the book - noticing profanity in several paragraphs.

The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 511 Harrington Highway in Eden.

