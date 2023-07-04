Rockingham Co. recruiting more EMT's after success of their first EMT Academy

Rockingham County has extended the deadline for their next EMT academy to Saturday with classes beginning on April 24th.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Few industries experiencing an employee shortage can mean the difference between life and death.

However – this one can.

The need for EMT’s and Paramedics is still high for several Triad communities.

To close the gap and keep response times low, Rockingham County partnered with Rockingham Community College, last fall, for an EMT Academy.

"There’s a nationwide need for EMTs, paramedics, people in public safety overall," said Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

Rockingham County is now looking to fill the remaining openings for their second WMT Academy after looking at the success of the first.

"They graduated right around December. We had eight graduates of which we were very excited about. All of those have done very well. The majority of those actually this week have moved into the advanced EMT curriculum," said Cates.

Many of these programs, including the one in Rockingham County, pay for advanced EMT and Paramedic certifications.

Open EMT/Paramedic positions:

Rockingham County EMS: 7 vacancies

Guilford County EMS: 0 vacancies

Randolph County EMS: 9 full-time, 8 part-time vacancies

Forsyth County EMS: 40+ vacancies

"It definitely is a high stress environment and it’s exciting, it really gets the blood pumping when you go out on a call," said Lee Caulder.

Caulder is currently enrolled in the Advanced EMT program in after completing the EMT basic course last fall.

"Coming out of college I was putting a lot of time and effort into job, searching and figuring out where my next steps were so hearing that I could become certified as an EMT while getting paid at the same time, that honestly believe my mind a little bit," said Coulder.

Cates says the county plans to continue offering these Academies to prevent burnout of their current employees who, are already taking on extra shifts.

"They need a high school diploma, they need to be willing and able to come to a high stress environment in a high paced environment. Somebody that is somewhat adrenaline driven, certainly as a candidate for those positions," said Cates.

The application deadline for the next Rockingham County EMT academy has been extended through April 8TH, classes will begin on April 24TH.