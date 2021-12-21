Rockingham Community College helps job seekers navigate new careers

Rockingham Community College launched the Career Development Services over the summer to help individuals obtain skills employers are looking for.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham Community College (RCC) is helping individuals navigate new careers with its new Career Development Services.

The department which formed over the summer helps job seekers prepare for their job search and obtain soft skills employers are looking for.

Next spring, the department will teach an employability lab and computer basics course.

Career Development Services Director Gwendolyn Roy said the cost of the programs and employment services can be waived for those who are unemployed or underemployed if they meet specific criteria.

“The Career Development Services is an area that we use for anyone that is needing services in finding a career, developing your career path, laying that out for you,” Roy said.

“Figuring out what you need to do to prepare for that job, whether it’s dress for success, whether it’s an interview, whether it’s a resume, whether it’s any type of workshop. We want you to stay on the job, so we also have essential skills or what we call soft skills like communication, teamwork, leadership skills.”

RCC will also offer many continuing education courses next Spring that will help individuals expand their knowledge for their current career or explore an entirely new career path.

These courses include cybersecurity, vehicle inspection, coding, notary, computers, and more.

Roy said the school has seen an increased interest in these courses throughout the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of students who don’t want to go through a one-year or two-year program so our Continuing Education Department offers 96 hours and below classes where you can get a certification,” Roy said.

“A lot of those classes fall under those.”