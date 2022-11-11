Rockingham County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions

The animal shelter is letting you adopt a dog or cat for free right in time for the holiday season.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Need to find the perfect gift this holiday season without spending too much?

Well, you're in luck.

Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions!

From now until Dec. 31, the shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, to give you the option to adopt any dog or cat without paying any adoption fees.

Rockingham County Animal Shelter is located at 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320, and they're open from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information on how to adopt a pet from the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, visit their website here.

