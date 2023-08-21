Rockingham County commissioners unanimously approve to rezone land for possible casino

Commissioners approved the request 5 to 0.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The rezoning request has been approved. Unanimously.

County commissioners approved the controversial request to rezone property along US 220, north of Summerfield at a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Commissioners approved the request 5 to 0.

Don't get too anxious, this decision is only the first step toward making the development a reality.

North Carolina lawmakers still need to pass legislation that would legalize casino gambling outside of tribal lands.

Republican state senate leader Phil Berger said he supports the idea.

"There are dollars that could stay in the state that would not stay in the state if we don't do something like this," he said.

"It'll make this town great. It'll make it do a whole lot better...they will come around here anywhere there will be all kinds of business in Rockingham County," William Ingle said.

If the development goes forward, the property of a summer camp called Camp Carefree would adjoin the casino property. The program director, Ryan Joyce is against the casino development.

"If the land is redeveloped then we may lose our pond which would result in our programs to have to discontinue," said Joyce.

"It's going to be right up next to Camp Carefree, which is a camp for chronically ill or seriously ill children, and also - we live where we live in western Rockingham County because we like the small town feel and that would definitely take away from it to some extent," said opponent Chasity Tilley.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.